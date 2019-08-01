Pig stabbing: The Record for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that seemed unafraid of people in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers scared the animal out of the area.

3:35 a.m. A caller complained about a group of people singing and playing loud music around a campfire in the 200 block of James Street.

11:25 a.m. A dog bit a man on the finger on the Yampa Valley Core Trail.

12:05 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person having breathing difficulties at a tennis center in the 2500 block of Pine Grove Road.

12:09 p.m. A delivery driver was trying to drop off a package to a building in the 100 block of Deer Clover Lane, but he did not want to get out of his truck because a bear was in the driveway. Deputies responded to the area, but the animal was gone by the time they arrived.

12:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 68 near Milner. A farmer said two of his pigs had been stabbed. He had game cameras in the area, but someone removed the memory cards. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

12:14 p.m. A resident received a call from a scammer claiming to be with Steamboat Police and asking for the person’s banking information. The resident contacted legitimate officers, who told her the call was fraudulent and to not give out any personal information.

12:25 p.m. A woman was arrested for giving a man LSD without his knowing about it.

1:05 p.m. A man got a call from someone claiming his Social Security number had been “discontinued.” He called police officers, who said they don’t think a Social Security number can be discontinued and that the call was a scam.

1:27 p.m. A man said he either lost his wallet, or it was stolen, somewhere in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

1:37 p.m. Two ex-coworkers were fighting in the 1800 block of Shield Drive because one accused the other of spreading rumors.

3:38 p.m. A man was being verbally abusive to employees at a business in the 2000 block of Curve Court. Officers gave him a trespass warning.

7:28 p.m. A caller complained about a band playing too loudly at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.