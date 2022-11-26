 Pie, Turkey Trot and holiday lights: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Pie, Turkey Trot and holiday lights: Pilot & Today photos of the week

It might be the day before Thanksgiving, but skier Jim Tullos was sporting a chicken on his helmet for the opening day of the Steamboat Resort, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Near the buffet line at the United Way Community Dinner, there was a sign that said, “please save your fork for dessert,” Nov. 24, 2022.
Spencer Powell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s Matt Hall takes off at the start of the Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, donning a turkey hat to bring joy for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
George Allen, 5, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas following the lighting of Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree at the Routt County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Face was one of two trails open at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Joseph Dougherty hucks a fake turkey toward bowling pins at the Turkey Bowl event at the Boat Yard on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
