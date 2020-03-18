Picnic table thrown in bonfire: The Record for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a picnic table on fire outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. It appeared people tossed the table into a bonfire. Officers are continuing to investigate.

12:18 a.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a semitrailer idling in a parking lot in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

11:01 a.m. Police were called about a homeless man who has been showering inside a medical center in the 1400 block of Curve Plaza.

1:33 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a woman who injured her leg after falling on the Fish Creek Falls Trail. Rescuers found her and took her to the hospital.

3:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from Cougar Trail and Routt County Road 32.

4:28 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident on a trail near Stagecoach Reservoir.

11:01 p.m. The owner of a trucking company called police about a recently terminated employee who allegedly stole a truck from the business. The former employee eventually agreed to return the vehicle.

11:33 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a loud party at a condominium complex in the 3400 block of Creekbank Court.

11:44 p.m. A man was found sleeping inside a business in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers issued him a citation for trespassing.

