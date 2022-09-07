Pick’em competition kicks off Thursday
Once again, Steamboat Pilot & Today is facilitating the pick’em league.
Each week, participants select the winner of every National Football League matchup to compete against VIP pickers and people from around the country.
Participation is easy and free at SteamboatPilot.com/ProFootball. Select the winner of each game up to five minutes before kick-off, a survivor, and the final score of the tiebreaker game.
For the survivor game, pick a team to win a matchup. You can only pick that team once per season. After two incorrect selections, participants are “just playing for fun.”
