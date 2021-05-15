Pick-pocketed wallet: The Record for Friday, May 14

Friday, May 14

12:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers saw a man sleeping on a bench outside a bar in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave the man a courtesy ride home.

8:14 a.m. Officers received a call about items being stolen from a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers took a report and are investigating.

5:08 p.m. Officers received a call from a man shopping in a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive who said his wallet was stolen from his pocket. Officers took a report and are investigating.

6:32 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspected drunk driver on Village Drive. Officers looked for the vehicle but could not locate it.

8:48 p.m. Officers received a call about a resident having a dog off its leash in the 200 block of Pamela Lane. Officers gave the dog’s owner a warning.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.