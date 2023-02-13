Physical medicine, rehabilitation doctor joins Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute

Dr. L. Tyson Sloan

A board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, Dr. L. Tyson Sloan has joined the team of specialty physicians at Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute.

Sloan specializes in interventional spine procedures such as spinal injections, electrodiagnostic studies, spine imaging interpretation, clinical examination, and organizing and facilitating active rehabilitation.

“We always prefer to provide conservative treatment to alleviate pain prior to considering surgery, so Dr. Sloan’s expertise will be a key element in the care we provide to our patients,” said Dr. Andreas Sauerbrey, SOSI partner and president.

Sloan, whose specialty is also known as physiatry, is fluent in Spanish. Sloan comes to SOSI after practicing for six years at MountainView Orthopaedics in New Mexico.

