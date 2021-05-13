Physical fight: The Record for Wednesday, May 12
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
8:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noninjury car crash between two vehicles in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.
10:02 a.m. Officers received a call about a physical fight between two men. Officers broke up the fight and cited both men for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
12:34 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog off its leash running around Soda Creek Elementary School. Officers gave the dog’s owner a warning.
10:13 p.m. Officers received a call about a driver swerving on 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers spoke with the driver, determined he was not driving under the influence and issued him a warning.
10:21 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear digging into a trash can outside of a business on Oak and Sixth streets. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.