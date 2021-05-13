Physical fight: The Record for Wednesday, May 12

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

8:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noninjury car crash between two vehicles in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

10:02 a.m. Officers received a call about a physical fight between two men. Officers broke up the fight and cited both men for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

12:34 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog off its leash running around Soda Creek Elementary School. Officers gave the dog’s owner a warning.

10:13 p.m. Officers received a call about a driver swerving on 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers spoke with the driver, determined he was not driving under the influence and issued him a warning.

10:21 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear digging into a trash can outside of a business on Oak and Sixth streets. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.