PHOTOS: YVMC hosts 1st vaccine clinic for those 12 and older
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs held its first vaccine clinic since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for those 12 and older. Of the 124 people who received vaccinations this morning, 79 were in the 12- to 15-year-old age range.
YVMC will offer vaccine clinics on May 19, 25 and 26. Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to noon and can be scheduled via My Health Connection. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 to 11 a.m. Call 970-879-1322 for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: YVMC hosts 1st vaccine clinic for those 12 and older
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs held its first vaccine clinic since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for those 12 and older. Of the 124 people who received vaccinations this morning, 79 were…