PHOTOS: YVMC hosts 1st vaccine clinic for those 12 and older

Jocelyn Gugel, 13, is in seventh grade at Steamboat Springs Middle School and chose the online option only for this school year. She’s getting ready to go back to in-person school next year. She was all smiles behind her mask as she got her COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs held its first vaccine clinic since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for those 12 and older. Of the 124 people who received vaccinations this morning, 79 were in the 12- to 15-year-old age range.

YVMC will offer vaccine clinics on May 19, 25 and 26. Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to noon and can be scheduled via My Health Connection. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 to 11 a.m. Call 970-879-1322 for more information.

Evan Lahay, 17, is a junior at Steamboat Springs High School. His sister, Macie Lahay, 15, is a sophomore at SSHS. Evan was glad to receive the vaccine, especially with the recent masking updates from the CDC. Macie said she was rolling up her sleeve to help make the community healthier. (Courtesy photo)
Grace Brice, 15, is a freshman at Steamboat Mountain School and got her COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

