Photos: Young skiers take to the slopes in annual Soda Pop Slalom | SteamboatToday.com

Photos: Young skiers take to the slopes in annual Soda Pop Slalom

News | February 7, 2020

John F. Russell

Ea Moulton tries to convince her 4-year-old daughter Neve to give the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom a try Friday morning at Steamboat Resort. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area, and for many of them, it’s the first time to test their skills on a slalom course.
John F. Russell
Avielle Schuett eats snow while hanging out with mom Suzanne and sister Harrison prior to the start of the 2020 Winter Carnival Soda Pop Slalom, which was held Friday at the base of the Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Hadley Lowe prepares to leave the starting gate of the 2020 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom Friday morning. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area, and for many of them, it’s the first time to test their skills on a slalom course.
John F. Russell
Grayson Smith, back, and his twin brother Payton get ready to head down the Winter Carnival Soda Pop Slalom course wearing the caps of their favorite superheroes.
John F. Russell
Harrison Schuett leaves the starting gate of the 2020 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday morning. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area, and for many of them, it’s the first time to test their skills on a slalom course.
John F. Russell
Eleven-year-old ski racer Branden Fleming waits for his turn in Friday’s Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom at Steamboat Resort. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area for a chance to race.
John F. Russell
Jon Pulford holds his niece Alice as the two watch the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday morning at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Winter Carnival Princess Austin Cusenbary enjoys a beverage after her run Friday morning in the Winter Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom. The long-running Winter Carnival tradition draws hundreds of young skiers to the ski area, and for many of them, it’s the first time to test their skills on a slalom course.
John F. Russell
Trey Walzak enjoys a cookie and soda after completing his run in the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday morning at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Ten-year-old Otis Wood adjusts his goggles prior to making his run in the 2020 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday morning at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Galleries
See more