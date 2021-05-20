Photos: Yampa Valley Science School back in class
Sixth-grade students in Steamboat Springs returned to the Yampa Valley Science School this week carrying on a long-running tradition.
This year’s camp looked a little different as the community continues to deal with changes brought on by COVID-19. The 2021 version was scaled back and did not include an overnight stay at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, but it remained true to its mission of exploring the science that can be found in the world where we live.
Students were cycled through the school starting Monday, and activities came to an end Thursday.
