Photos: Yampa Valley Science School back in class

Sixth-grade students in Steamboat Springs returned to the Yampa Valley Science School this week carrying on a long-running tradition.

This year’s camp looked a little different as the community continues to deal with changes brought on by COVID-19. The 2021 version was scaled back and did not include an overnight stay at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, but it remained true to its mission of exploring the science that can be found in the world where we live.

Students were cycled through the school starting Monday, and activities came to an end Thursday.

Sixth-grader Lyllah Miller writes her answer to a question on a worksheet during this year’s Yampa Valley Science School, which took place at Stehley Park in downtown Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Courtney Wiedel teaches sixth-grade students who were taking part in Yampa Valley Science School, which returned this year, albeit in a slightly different format than years past. The 2021 school, which is put on by Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, was a condensed version of the camp that normally takes place on the campus of the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp and includes an overnight night stay. This year, students walked from the Steamboat Springs Middle School to Stehley Park where they learned about all things science. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Sixth-grader Keaton Madigan listens to what his classmates have to say during a session at this year’s Yampa Valley Science School, which took place at Stehley Park in downtown Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)



A small group of students talks with a camp leader about what they learned at the Yampa Valley Science School. Sixth-grade students from nearby Steamboat Springs Middle School took part in the school, which is hosted by Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, Monday through Thursday. (Photo by John F. Russell)



