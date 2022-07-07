 Photos: Wreck on Rabbit Ears | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Wreck on Rabbit Ears

A wrecked Audi sits in the trees at mile mark 146 on Rabbit Ears Pass Thursday July 8, 2022. The car ran off the road, about 30 feet down an embankment before coming to a rest. The driver was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center by an ambulance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a one-car accident at mile post 146 on Rabbit Ears Pass Thursday night. The car was about 30 feet off the road, down a steep embankment between the trees. The driver was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical by ambulance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
