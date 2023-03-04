 PHOTOS: WinterWonderGrass celebrates snowy 10th anniversary in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: WinterWonderGrass celebrates snowy 10th anniversary in Steamboat Springs

Paul Cauthen drew a crowd at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tyree Woods and Buffalo Commons is accompanied by Tyler Grant as the Steamboat Springs band plays the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow falls over the crowd as The Infamous Stringdusters perform at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Buffalo Commons, a Steamboat Springs band, makes its main stage debut at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Paul Cauthen and his bandmates commanded the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Travis Book plays the bass while The Infamous Stringdusters perform on the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dan Harris jams on the banjo as Buffalo Commons plays the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Paul Cauthen opened his main stage set at WinterWonderGrass with a 15-minute version of Cocaine Country Dancing on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andy Hall plays the Dobro as The Infamous Stringdusters perform on the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Paul Cauthen drew a massive crowd at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jeremy Garrett works the fiddle as The Infamous Stringdusters play at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tyler Cain mans the drums as Buffalo Commons plays the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A blue light washes over Chris Pandolfi while The Infamous Stringdusters play at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andy Falco, center, jams out on guitar with banjoist Chris Pandolfi, left, and bassist Travis Book, right, as The Infamous Stringdusters play at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The keyboard player for Paul Cauthen channeled a cool Western vibe at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eric Baker greets the crowd ahead of Buffalo Commons playing the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andy Falco lays into his guitar while Travis Book, right, plays the bass as The Infamous Stringdusters perform at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The crowd reacts as The Infamous Stringdusters play at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tyree Woods sings as Buffalo Commons plays the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The crowd jams out to Cocaine Country Dancing by Paul Cauthen at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Andy Falco, Travis Book and Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters play on the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Friday night, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Infamous Stringdusters including, from left, Andy Falco on guitar, Travis Book on bass, Jeremy Garrett on fiddle, Andy Hall on Dobro and Chris Pandolfi on banjo, perform at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eric Baker and Randy Kelley play with their band Buffalo Commons on the main stage at WinterWonderGrass on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
