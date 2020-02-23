PHOTOS: WinterWonderGrass 2020 | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: WinterWonderGrass 2020

News | February 23, 2020

Katie Berning

Bridget Law, left, and Kathleen Parks play a set as the WinterWonderWomen on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
Molly Tuttle plays main stage Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
A crew poses Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
A group hangs out Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
Sylvie Fabbre, 6, of Crested Butte, hula hoops on Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
Lydia Jones and Bryce Garby, of Boulder, confer on Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
Paul Hoffman, of Greensky Bluegrass, plays main stage at main stage Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
Lindsay Lou plays a set with the WinterWonderWomen on Saturday, Feb. 22, at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning
The sun shines at WinterWonderGrass on Friday, Feb. 21, in Steamboat Springs.
Katie Berning

