 PHOTOS: Winter storm brings Steamboat Springs area first taste of winter
PHOTOS: Winter storm brings Steamboat Springs area first taste of winter

The iconic More Barn sets a picturesque scene in Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 after the first snow storm of the season left several inches of snow across the Steamboat area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Colorado Department of Transportation plow truck works near the West Summit of Rabbit Ears Pass Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A winter-like storm moved through the area Sunday and Monday with some cross country skiers reporting up to a foot in some areas.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The drive to the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 provided motorists with splendid mountain scenery and in places some pretty tricky driving conditions after a storm passed through the area Sunday into Monday, providing the area’s first taste of winter.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eileen Allen takes off her boots while Kathy Thayer puts her skies in the back of a car on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The two women headed up the pass for a little skiing after the area got the first taste of snow from a storm that moved through the area Sunday into Monday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Most of the trees on Rabbit Ears Pass were caked with snow after a storm moved through the area Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 into Monday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Drivers making their way over Rabbit Ears Pass Monday Oct. 24, 2022 face snow-packed roads, blowing snow and tricky driving conditions.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Frost and snow coat a tree just off of U.S. Highway 40 heading up Rabbit Ears Pass. A snow storm that moved through the area Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 into Monday left behind a wintery scene in the Steamboat Springs area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Padraic Farrell did not let the snow stop him as he makes his way through the snow along Colorado Highway 131 Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
