 Photos: Winter storm brings heavy snow to Steamboat | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Winter storm brings heavy snow to Steamboat

John F. Russell
  

Recent storms, including one that brought about 18 inches of new snow on Thursday, Jan. 6, have partially hidden a fence made out of old skis on Third Street in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat
Snow continued to fall on a mailbox off Routt County Road 36 in Strawberry Park on Thursday, Jan. 6, as a winter storm moved through the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Megan Gallegos clears several inches of snow off the top of her Jeep on Thursday, Jan. 6, after a storm brought more than a foot of snow to the Steamboat Springs area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fonzie leads the way as Kellen Kurtz pulls her daughter, Autumn, through the streets of Steamboat Springs on a sled Thursday morning.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A sign near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado 131 lets drivers know that Rabbit Ears Pass was closed on Thursday, Jan. 6. A winter storm that moved through the area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning made travel through the Colorado mountains difficult.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow clings to aspen trees around Steamboat Springs as a winter storm passed through the Steamboat area Thursday, Jan. 6.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow weighs down a pine tree’s branches in Steamboat Springs on Thursday morning after a winter storm brought significant snowfall to the region.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A plow truck works to clear roads in downtown Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Jan. 6.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow sits on top of a historic homestead in the Strawberry Park area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fresh snow rests on top of a fence in Strawberry Park.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kristen Race walks Mogli through the snow-covered streets in downtown Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Jan. 6.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow covers a white picket fence in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

