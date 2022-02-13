Photos: Winter Carnival traditions continue as 2022 Soda Pop Slalom take to slopes

Mack Kempton gets a fist bump from mom, Ash while waiting in line for his chance to race in the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom, which was held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Organizers estimated 400 young skiers took part in this year's event for skiers 11 years and younger.

The Winter Carnival celebration continued Friday as hundreds of skiers under the age of 11 took on the slopes of Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 12, as part of the annual Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom.

Organizers at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club added a Big Kid Duals event for the older children that included a steeper race course and a small jump. Children also has the choice of the more traditional set of gates on a less steep section of Howelsen, adjacent to the Magic Carpet.

The Steamboat Winter Sports Club said this year’s field included nearly 400 participants.

Juniper Savage, front, and Aria Redmon wait in line for the magic carpet during the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

Cedar Savage waits his turn to compete in the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom, which was held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Orgainizers estimate that close to 400 young ski racers took part in the long-running Winter Carnival tradition.

Helene Wilder makes her way around the gates at the 2022 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom, which was held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club volunteer Owen Park mans the magic carpet during the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

Valintine's Day may be a a few days away, but that didn't stop Alice Pulford from showing her holiday spirit during the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

Ruby Gloldmaster checks out the course before her turn in the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom, which was held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Organizers estimated 400 young skiers took part in this year's event for skiers ages 11 and younger.

Scott Sallah flips his daughter Zoë head over heals during the Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Organizers estimated 400 young skiers took part in this year's event for skiers ages 11 and younger.

JohnCrosby Bryan makes his run down the beginners slope at the 2022 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area in Steamboat Springs.

Charlie Thompson enjoys a soda that was part of the goodie bag provided by Christy Sports following his run in the 2022 Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 12. 2022, at Howelsen Hill.

