Photos: Winter Carnival traditions continue as 2022 Soda Pop Slalom take to slopes
The Winter Carnival celebration continued Friday as hundreds of skiers under the age of 11 took on the slopes of Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 12, as part of the annual Christy Sports Soda Pop Slalom.
Organizers at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club added a Big Kid Duals event for the older children that included a steeper race course and a small jump. Children also has the choice of the more traditional set of gates on a less steep section of Howelsen, adjacent to the Magic Carpet.
The Steamboat Winter Sports Club said this year’s field included nearly 400 participants.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Photos: Winter Carnival traditions continue as 2022 Soda Pop Slalom take to slopes
The Winter Carnival celebration continued Friday as hundreds of skiers under the age of 11 took on the slopes of Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 12, as part of the annual Christy Sports Soda Pop…