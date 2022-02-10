 Photos: Winter Carnival tradition comes with artistic flair | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Winter Carnival tradition comes with artistic flair

John F. Russell
  

Ten-year-old William Volk, who is home schooled, and seventh grader Delia Reynolds work on their entry "Howelsen Hill" to the 2022 Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Freshman Ruby Frank, up top, and Charlie Tegtmeyer, right, and advisor Mac Leys work on their entry into this year's Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest in downtown Steamboat Springs. There were more than 20 entries in this year's contest, which was judged in the afternoon.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shamus Davenport uses a saw to get just the right angle while working on his team's entry for this year's Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in front of the historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs. He was joined by teammates Nolan Laird and Matthias Wolf. Teammates Jake Davidoff and Jeffrey Sturgis were not in the picture. There were more than 20 entrees into this year’s contest, which was judged in the afternoon.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Kaylyn Benson, front, and Harper Danielson use snow to create a ski jump on the front lawn of the historic Routt County Courthouse Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 as part of the Winter Carnival's snow sculpture contest. Teams spent Thursday crafting their entrees for this year's contest, which was judged in the afternoon.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Maria McQueeney-Lay works on the Yampa Valley Autism Progam's entry into this year's Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Felicia Rosenthal works on one of the North Routt Charter School's entry into this year's Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Henry Horton works on the Steamboat Montessori entry in the Winter Carnival's 2022 snow sculpting contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Sixth graders from the Steamboat work on their entry on the front lawn of the courthouse as part of the Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 11. 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Steamboat Springs sophomore Anna Becker works on her teams entry in this year's Winter Carnival's snow sculpture contest in downtown Steambaot Springs..
Steamboat Springs High School juniors, from left, Allie Van Ness, Pacey Kuhlman, Mia Collins and Stella Davies goof around while working on their entry into this year's Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest. This year's contest drew more that 20 teams who spent Thursday, Feb. 10 creating snow sculptures to help ring in the spirit of the 109th annual Winter Carnival celebration.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

