 PHOTOS: Winter Carnival street events, ski ballet | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Winter Carnival street events, ski ballet

Two competitors in tutus take a late lead in the three-legged race after another pair with an early lead lose their balance at the Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The shovel races saw few competitors make it across the finish line unless they kept their legs high in the air. The adult-only competition wrapped up the Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A snowboarder flies more than 25 feet in the air after hitting the donkey jump at the Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Horses inspect the Donkey Jump after it is installed in the center of Lincoln Ave. for the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This young skier holds on tight to the rope during the Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two friends pose for a photo as they prepare to start the three-legged race, where two participants tie their legs together and race to the finish line on skis at the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A competitor shows off his footwork during the inaugural ski ballet event as part of Winter Carnival on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A young skier works to keep their balance as they fly off the donkey jump at the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County ranchers, who make the Winter Carnival Street Events possible, make their way back up Lincoln Ave. in Downtown Steamboat Springs as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Magic Carpet riders watch in awe of one of the more serious competitors in the ski ballet event at Winter Carnival on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A competitor in the shovel race falls off his shovel as the horse pulling them speeds to the finish line at the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A young skier flies off the Donkey Jump at the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kids have fun roasting marshmallows as part of the S’More Family Fun Party on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 duringWinter Carnival.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A young skier flies off the donkey jump at the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skijoring was one of the key events at the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A skier in a banana suit flies off the donkey jump at the Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A pair of competitors spin and swirl and laugh down the bunny slope at Howelsen Hill during the first-ever Winter Carnival ski ballet event on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The slalom competition requires young skiers to weave between cones while being pulled by a horse during the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Some skiers opted to pull themselves up the rope to gain more speed as they raced for the finish line during the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Families had fun roasting marshmallows as part of the S’More Family Fun Party on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, during Winter Carnival.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A shovel race competitor sits in disappointment after dismounting their shovel before the finish line during the Street Events as part of Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ski ballet mostly drew people with silly dance moves, but a couple competitors had serious skill in the Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 competition as part of Winter Carnival.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
