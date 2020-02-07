PHOTOS: Winter Carnival Ski jumping and dual slalom bike race | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Winter Carnival Ski jumping and dual slalom bike race

News | February 7, 2020

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Friday evening at Howelsen Hill Ski Area was snowy and blustery, but that didn’t stop Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club members from showing off their ski jumping skills. After that, the crowd shifted to the base of Howelsen Hill to witness the Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bike Race.

Skyler Montgomery, 8, eyes the landing of a jump during the ski jump exhibition at Howelsen HIll on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
Ryder Miller, 9, launches off a jump during the ski jump exhibition at Howelsen HIll on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
From left, Dylan Godly, 8, and Skylar Montgomery, 8, are all smiles during the ski jump exhibition at Howelsen HIll on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
Caleb Walker, 11, focuses on his form during the ski jump exhibition at Howelsen HIll on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
Erik Belshaw and Gunnar Gilbertson jump over their coach, Karl Denney, during the ski jump exhibition at Howelsen HIll on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
Ian Haupt crashes into the soft snow during the Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bike Race at Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
Molly Clynes gets back on her bike after a crash during the Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bike Race at Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon
Petr Hanak rode to another victory in the Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bike Race at Howelsen Hill on Friday, Feb. 7.
Shelby Reardon

