PHOTOS: Winter Carnival festivities continue with shovel racing, ski jumping, Diamond Hitch Parade

Shannon ClowBecker throws an arm up in triumph as she competes in the adult shovel races during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Children and parents representing Steamboat Montessori march in the Diamond Hitch Parade on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pat Arnone of Steamboat Springs competes in the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping Finals at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School Ski Band marches in the Diamond Hitch Parade during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winter Carnival Princesses wave to the crowd while riding sleds in the Diamond Hitch Parade on Sunday; Feb. 12; 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A competitor pumps his first after complete a jump during the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping Finals at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A group representing Routt County 4-H marches in the Diamond Hitch Parade during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School Ski Band marches in the Diamond Hitch Parade during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Willow’s owner gives her a better look at the Diamond Hitch Parade along Lincoln Avenue during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A group representing Routt County 4-H marches in the Diamond Hitch Parade during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sawyer LePage gets a front-row seat (sled) at the Diamond Hitch Parade on Lincoln Avenue during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Children get pulled on skis while participating in the 110th Winter Carnival’s Diamond Hitch Parade down Lincoln Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stevie Brooks reps her pink superhero look at the Diamond Hitch Parade along Lincoln Avenue during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School Ski Band marches in the Diamond Hitch Parade during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winter Carnival Princesses wave to the crowd while riding sleds in the Diamond Hitch Parade on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School Ski Band starts off the Diamond Hitch Parade during the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Montessori school walks along Lincoln Avenue during the Diamond Hitch Parade in the 110th Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 12, 20023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
