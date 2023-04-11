 PHOTOS: Wildlife blooms as spring arrives in Northwest Colorado | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Wildlife blooms as spring arrives in Northwest Colorado

A herd of elk feed on a ranch in North Routt County on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Elk will often venture onto the ranches in the winter and early spring hoping to find a meal that was intended for cattle.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A turkey vulture circles a carcass off the side of the road on U.S. Highway 40 west of Hayden on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Some people in Steamboat Springs might be wondering why the crane crossed the road on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Because it’s spring of course!
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A crane feeds on the side of Routt County Road 14 just outside of Steamboat Springs Thursday, April 6, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
An eagle soaks up the sun on a spring day while sitting in a tree between Hayden and Craig on Sunday, April 9, 2023
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A herd of elk feed on a ranch in North Routt County on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two Canada geese walk side by side through a snow covered field west of Hayden on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A crane calls out while foraging for food in a field west of Hayden on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
