Photos: Volunteers come out for United Way Day of Caring

Jerrod Skywalker sands the top of a cabinet while working with Betsy Wood and Holly Weik outside the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today

On Wednesday 300 volunteers on 41 teams took on more than 37 projects across the county, making this year’s Routt County United Way Day of Caring the biggest in its 25-year history.

“The number of volunteers is definitely a record,” said Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way. “I want to give a shout out to our community impact coordinator Jen Bruen. This was her first year coordinating it and she did a fantastic job.”

This year’s Day of Caring included projects all over the county, as volunteers helped out at the North Routt Community Charter School, the Hahns Peak Museum, the South Routt Community Center, the Yampa Library, as well as in Hayden at the Routt County Fairgrounds, the Hayden Heritage Center Museum, and The Haven Assisted Living Center.

“Ever since I’ve been in this position, I have been really adamant that United Way is a Routt County nonprofit, and not just a Steamboat Springs nonprofit,” Nowak said. “We have asked those communities to participate, and they are absolutely thrilled.”

Nowak said she loved the Day of Caring because by having volunteers a nonprofit can save thousand of dollars in labor costs that those organizations could, instead, utilize for their mission.

“One of our core values at United Way is volunteerism,” Nowak said. “We just feel that volunteering really strengthens the community … It’s a great way to meet others while helping your community.”

Tom Krabacher vacuums out the back of a car owned by Horizons Specialized Services during the 25th annual Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Krabacher was joined by several of his Bank of the San Juans co-workers.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Jayrom Fabricio paints the stairs at Integrated Community during the 25th annual Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A record number of volunteers took on community projects for local nonprofits as part of the long-running tradition.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Meadow Jones-Nichols places recently marked items in the right size area at the LiftUp of Routt County thrift store during the 25th annual Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday May, 18, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Piot & Today

Robin Miller, operations manager for Steamboat Creates, works to clean out a storage basement at the Arts Depot during the 25th annual Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tom Krabacher, along with his co-workers for Bank of the San Juans, cleaned cars at Horizons Specialized Services during the 25th Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monica Bierschenk spreads mulch in a flower bed outside the Routt County Humane Society as part of the 25th annual Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

