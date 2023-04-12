Photos: Ute performers share dance, drums and culture with Steamboat Springs

Ute dancer Timber Manning was dressed in colorful regalia as she performs Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.

The audience inside the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium on Tuesday, April 11, was greeted group of dancers and drummers from the Ute Nation who entertained the packed house with a colorful and cultural experience.

“It’s important to share my culture so that others can learn,” 8-year-old dancer Oaklee Eagle Hawk said. “What I like about coming to Steamboat Springs is seeing the beautiful trees.”

Eagle Hawk performed a grass dance during three presentations in Steamboat Springs this week. His dance skills are rooted in Ute traditions, much like his long hair and the beaded regalia he wears for performances.

Eagle Hawk’s mother, Geraldine Selestewa, said her son has been dancing since before he could walk.

“He has been dancing since he was a little baby,” Selestewa said. “He was in a cradle board (on his father’s back), and he was brought into the circle in South Dakota, so he’s been in the circle for a while.”

Eagle Hawk was one of more than 15 dancers from The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray and Ute Mountain Tribe visited Steamboat Springs this week for the Ute Indian Powwow Dance Performance and Presentation. The week included events Tuesday at the Steamboat Springs High School and two performances Wednesday, April 12, at Soda Creek Elementary School.

The events were presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, which has been bringing the cultural event to Steamboat Springs since 2017. It has grown into a popular attraction for residents of Steamboat Springs. During the performances, the Ute tribe members shared their dances, music and colorful regalia in a special performance and cultural presentation.

Ute performer Michelle Murry Zuniga speaks to the crowd Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. The Tread of Pioneers Museum hosted the event, bringing members of the Northern and Ute Mountain Tribes to Steamboat Springs.

Eight-year-old Oaklee Eagle Hawk showcases his grass dancing skills Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. The Tread of Pioneers Museum hosted the event bringing members of the Northern and Ute Mountain tribes to Steamboat Springs.

Neesah Kanip, Miss Uintah Basin in Celebration Queen, performs Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

Ute performer Caide George performs a jingle dance Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

Ute performer Geraldina Selestewa, a member of the Northern Ute Tribe, speaks to the crowd Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.

Young Ute dancer Uriah Greyeyes waits for his chance to perform a fancy bustle dance on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

Young Ute dancer Uriah Greyeyes performs a fancy bustle dance Tuesday, April 11, 2023, inside the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

Ute dancer Hailey Lorene Ladd performs a traditional dance on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium. The Tread of Pioneers Museum hosted the event, bringing members of the Northern and Ute Mountain Tribes to Steamboat Springs.

