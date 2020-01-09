PHOTOS: US Moguls Selections singles finals | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: US Moguls Selections singles finals

News | January 9, 2020

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Voodoo at Steamboat Resort, is host to the U.S. Moguls Selections camp and competitions this week. With afternoon snow starting to fall Thursday, Jan. 9, the best freestyle mogul skiers competed in the singles finals.

U.S. Moguls Ski Team member Tess Johnson gains some big air at the U.S. Selections singles moguls finals at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Shelby Reardon
Cole McDonald grabs a ski during an aerial.
Shelby Reardon
A crowd gathered along the Voodoo trail at at Steamboat Resort to watch.
Shelby Reardon
Dylan Marcellini soars into the air.
Shelby Reardon
Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Jaelin Kauf finished second at the U.S. Selections singles moguls finals.
Shelby Reardon
Madison Hogg flies upside down.
Shelby Reardon
Spencer Belsky goes over the second jump during his run.
Shelby Reardon
Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Jaelin Kauf maneuvers the final moguls.
Shelby Reardon
A crowd gathered alongside the Voodoo trail.
Shelby Reardon
From left, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Landon Wendler, U.S. Ski Team athlete Jesse Andringa and SSWSC skier Wyatt Antkiewicz pose on the podium at the U.S. Selections singles moguls finals at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Shelby Reardon
From left, former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Jaelin Kauf, U.S. Ski Team members Kai Owens and Tess Johnson pose on the podium at the U.S. Selections singles moguls finals.
Shelby Reardon

