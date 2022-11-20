 PHOTOS: Turkey bowling at the Boat Yard | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Turkey bowling at the Boat Yard

Shelby Reardon
  

Noah Bradley heaves a bowling ball down a snow-lined lane at the Turkey Bowl event at the Boat Yard on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Attendees donated a non-perishable food item or money for the chance to bowl with a fake turkey or bowling ball while benefitting LiftUp of Routt County.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Joseph Dougherty hucks a fake turkey toward bowling pins at the Turkey Bowl event at the Boat Yard on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
People bowled with heavy, plastic turkeys that looked eerily real at the Turkey Bowl event at the Boat Yard on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hailey Karschner nervously sends a bowling ball down the snow-lined lanes at the Turkey Bowl even at the Boat Yard on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Boat Yard hosted a Turkey Bowl event on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Attendees donated money or a nonperishable item to bowl a turkey or bowling ball down a snow-made lane while benefitting LiftUp of Routt County.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

