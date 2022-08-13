 Photos: Tibetan monks conduct smoke ceremony in Steamboat | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Tibetan monks conduct smoke ceremony in Steamboat

Shelby Reardon
  

Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Seven monks sang and chanted while one man added green branches, sage, and more to the fire.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The seven monks sang, chanted, rang bells and made music for about an hour.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Green juniper and fir trees kept the fire smoky while sage, bali powder and other elements were added while the seven monks sang and chanted.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. While singing, one monk poured a liquid into a chalice. The liquid was later added to the smoky fire nearby.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. One monk poured a liquid slowly into a chalice while the group sang. The liquid was later added to the fire.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
About 50 people watched on and participated as Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery conducted a Sang-Sol Puja smoke ceremony at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

