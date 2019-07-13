 PHOTOS: The color continues with the Steamboat Springs Art in the Park | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: The color continues with the Steamboat Springs Art in the Park

News | July 13, 2019

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Day 1 of the Steamboat Creates event, Art in the Park in West Lincoln Park in Steamboat Springs attracts kids, artists and collectors alike.

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

Cousins, from left, Lydia Pierce, 7; Dylan Pierce, 4; and Sophie Williams, 6, of Steamboat Springs scope out some preserved insects at Art in the Park in Steamboat on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Katie Berning
Sloane Speer, 13; Shea Speer, 11; and Nate Montgomery, 13, sit at a booth of Steamboat Springs young artists at Art in the Park in Steamboat on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Katie Berning
Silas Williams, 8, of Steamboat Springs, points out a beetle at Art in the Park in Steamboat on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Katie Berning
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program education coordinator Jessica Miller speaks to a crowd at Art in the Park in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Katie Berning
Kate McKeough hangs a suncatcher at her booth at the Art in Park in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Katie Berning
Art in the Park in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Katie Berning

