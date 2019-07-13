PHOTOS: The color continues with the Steamboat Springs Art in the Park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Day 1 of the Steamboat Creates event, Art in the Park in West Lincoln Park in Steamboat Springs attracts kids, artists and collectors alike.

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

Cousins, from left, Lydia Pierce, 7; Dylan Pierce, 4; and Sophie Williams, 6, of Steamboat Springs scope out some preserved insects at Art in the Park in Steamboat on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Sloane Speer, 13; Shea Speer, 11; and Nate Montgomery, 13, sit at a booth of Steamboat Springs young artists at Art in the Park in Steamboat on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Silas Williams, 8, of Steamboat Springs, points out a beetle at Art in the Park in Steamboat on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Rocky Mountain Raptor Program education coordinator Jessica Miller speaks to a crowd at Art in the Park in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Kate McKeough hangs a suncatcher at her booth at the Art in Park in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning