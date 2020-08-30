Photos: Taking flight at the 2020 Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Taking flight at the 2020 Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo

John F. Russell
  

Crewmember Jason Manner hold’s the mouth, sometimes called the throat, of the Just Ducky balloon open as it inflates on the launch field of the 2020 Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo at Bald Eagle Lake on Sunday.
Dee IV pilot Tim Taylor prepares for lift off as the fog burns off Sunday.
Pilot Tim Taylor checks the envelope on Dee IV prior to taking off at Bald Eagle Lake. Taylor was one of more than 20 balloons that took part in this year’s Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo. The event was pushed back and saw a number of changes in the wake of COVID-19, but carried on the Steamboat Springs tradition of filling the sky with colorful balloons.
Float Awaysis and Lindstrand 90AÑ Rubber Ducky take flight at the 2020 Steambaot Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo Sunday morning near Bald Eagle Lake.
The inside of a colorful envolpope of ballon at Sunday’s Steambaot Pilot & Today Hot Air Baloon Rodeo.
Kevin Mauzy spent a few minutes monkeying around and taking selfies Sunday while pilots and organizers of the 2020 Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo waited for some early morning fog to disappear.
Dana Wright, part of the Chase Crew for AZ Air Ventures, checks out the envelope of Floating Analysis Sunday as the balloon was inflated for a second time prior to launch following a weather hold because of fog. The fog eventually burned off allowing nearly 20 balloons to get off the ground at Bald Eagle Lake to the delight of those on the launch field and those around Steamboat who came out to watch.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

