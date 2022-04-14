 Photos: Taking a peak at Library Peeps show | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Taking a peak at Library Peeps show

John F. Russell
  

This entry into the Literary Peeps Diorama Contest features Captain Hook on the deck of the Jolly Roger in a classic scene from Peter Pan. The display, which opened Monday, April 11, will run through Saturday, April 16, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Harry Potter, or at least the Peeps version, was among the entrees in this year's Literary Peeps Diorama Contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This vibrant entry "The Color Troll Party" was created for the Literary Peeps Diorama Contest at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Literary Peeps Diorama Contest drew lots of entrees including "Where's Peepo" based on the British series of children's puzzle books Where's Wally — or Where's Waldo in North America.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Charlee and Chase Cohen put their peeps on skis for this year's entry in The Literary Peeps Diorama Contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This year's Literary Peeps Diorama Contest includes the entry “Little Red Riding Peep.” This year's display opened Monday, April 11, at the Bud Werner Memorial Library and will run through Saturday, April 16.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

