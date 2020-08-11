PHOTOS: Swine show takes center stage at 2020 Routt County Fair on Tuesday | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Swine show takes center stage at 2020 Routt County Fair on Tuesday

Shelby Reardon
  

Chip the pig enjoys a bath ahead of the swine showmanship competitions at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Cassidy Wall keeps an eye on the judge as she trots her pig around the arena during the senior swine showmanship competition at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Parker Ashley walks his pig around the arena for the judge to inspect at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Mia Cranwell scrubs down her pig Chip ahead of the swine showmanship competitions at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Leona Thurston competes in senior swine showmanship at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Pug the pig is cleaned ahead of the swine showmanship competitions at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Trinity Gonzales competes in the senior swine showmanship at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Samantha Herrgott watches over her pig Samoa at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Competitors trotted their pigs around the arena for the judge to inspect at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Spectators of the swine show had to stay 25 feet away from the arena at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon
Bailey Iacovetto competes in senior swine showmanship at the Routt County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Shelby Reardon

