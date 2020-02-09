PHOTOS: Sunday marks last hurrah for 2020 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Sunday marks last hurrah for 2020 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival

News | February 9, 2020

John F. Russell

Shovel race competitor Kelly Phillips is pulled along Lincoln Avenue by rider Shane Yeager during the Street Events on the final day of the 2020 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell
A tug from rider Doug Wheeler helps Griffen Harvey take flight Sunday during the Donkey Jump at the 107th annual Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell
Mason Kemp, Megan Moore-Kemp, Fergus Kemp, from left, cheer on the competitors.
John F. Russell
Tuf Garcia and his horse race down Lincoln Avenue as shovel racer Meilissa Minter hangs on for the finish.
John F. Russell
Remington the Chihuahua pulls Opal Schwarz during the dog dash event. Remington and Opal did not win the race but proved to be fan favorites.
John F. Russell
Two-year-old Lida Gooding had one of the best seats on the shoulders of dad, Marsh.
John F. Russell
Members of the Steamboat Springs High School Ski Band make their way down Lincoln Avenue as part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Diamond Hitch Parade.
John F. Russell
Ann Kvols and her 17-year-old miniature American paint horse cruise along.
John F. Russell
Six-year-old Lydia Brodman scored a seat on her mom’s back as she watches the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Street Events with her mom Nissa and her 8-year-old sister Violet.
John F. Russell
Despite the snow, Jessica LeBlanc and Corrina Schliske were dresses up as the Mountain Village Montessori School’s mascot the honey bee for the Diamond Hitch Parade.
John F. Russell
Dave Schulz drives the Yampa Valley Bank gondola stagecoach.
John F. Russell
Ski Haus brought a pair of Tucker Sno-Cats, including this 1970 Tucker Sno-Cat.
John F. Russell
Grand marshals Maren and Paul Berge wave to the crowd during the Diamond Hitch Parade.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

