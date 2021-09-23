PHOTOS: Students’ joy on parade at long overdue homecoming tradition
Parents lined the sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue and Pine Street to watch as the 2021 Steamboat Springs homecoming parade made it’s way through downtown Steamboat Springs.
Hundreds of students packed onto floats for the first homecoming parade in Steamboat Springs since fall 2019, and the first since a global pandemic put many long-running high school traditions on hold.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Students’ joy on parade at long overdue homecoming tradition
Parents lined the sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue and Pine Street to watch as the 2021 Steamboat Springs homecoming parade made it’s way through downtown Steamboat Springs.