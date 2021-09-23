PHOTOS: Students’ joy on parade at long overdue homecoming tradition

Parents lined the sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue and Pine Street to watch as the 2021 Steamboat Springs homecoming parade made it’s way through downtown Steamboat Springs.

Hundreds of students packed onto floats for the first homecoming parade in Steamboat Springs since fall 2019, and the first since a global pandemic put many long-running high school traditions on hold.

Police cars and fire trucks lead the way for Thursday's Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Junior Taylor Graham cheers with her classmates during the 2021 Steamboat Springs homecoming parade Thursday afternoon. it was the first homecoming parade since 2020.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Caden Moore, a sophomore, waves a flag to show his spirit during the 2021 Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade Thursday afternoon.

John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today

High School sophomores, from left, Landon Ripley, Curtis Zani, Evean Ellis and Timmy Sabat show their school spirit Thursday duing the Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

High school students, from left, Alex Orozco, Cameron Daly (catching the football) and Charlie Thompson enjoy Thursday's Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Peyton Rand carries her dog while skateboardiing down Lincoln Ave. Thursday as part of the Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Maddie Moss cheers during Thursday's Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Senior Sophie Scheel takes part in Thursday's 2021 Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade. It was the first time the parade has been held since 2019.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Juniors Belize Berry and Colin Kagan let their voices be heard Thursday afternoonn during the 2021 Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The marching band makes it's way down Lincoln Avenue during Thursday afternoon’s Steamboat Springs High School Homecoming parade. It was the first time the parade has taken place since the fall of 2019.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kai Lancaster and members of the Steamboat Springs football team ride on a float celebrating the 2021 Steamboat Springs High School homecoming parade.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Naya Norling, sitting right, and Colleen Norling the register at the high school, watch the Steamboat Springs homecoming parade as it moves along Pine Street Thursday afternoon from the back of their Subaru.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.