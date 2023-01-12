 PHOTOS: Students glide across stage at Steamboat Springs High School’s Dance Showcase | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Students glide across stage at Steamboat Springs High School’s Dance Showcase

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Dancer Arianna Aguilar is framed by Bridger Carlton, left, and Will Hall, right, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 while rehearsing “La Belleza,” which was choreographed by Kaya Fowler and Izzy Picking for this year's Dance Showcase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Friday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 16, performances, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers Jocelyn Gugel, left, and Tessa Boeri perform Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, during a rehearsal for this year’s Dance Showcase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Friday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 16, performances, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sassy Price rehearses a dance piace on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 for this year’s Dance Showcase. Tickets are available in the high school office or at the door for $10 for general admission and $20 for reserved seats. The Showcase is produced and choreographed by the students at Steamboat Springs High School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers Mak Teachout and Sassy Price, Will Hall and Izzy Picking, and Axton Juneau and Arianna Aguilar perform Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, while rehearsing for this year’s Dance Showcase at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sassy Price and Izzy Picking rehearse a dance piece choreographed by Jocelyn Gugel and Tessa Boeri on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 for this year’s Dance Showcase.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Maya Appel hangs high above the stage on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, while rehearsing for this year’s Dance Showcase.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tap dancers Katherine Knapp, top left, Kaela Pederson, top right, Caroline Landers, bottom left, and Lucy Travis wrap up their routine during a dress rehearsal for this year’s Dance Showcase on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Arts
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 