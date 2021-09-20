PHOTOS: Storm brings snow, cold ahead of fall equinox

A cold front moved through the area Sunday evening bringing cooler temperatures and snow to the higher peaks surrounding Steamboat Springs.

Snow could be seen on the trails at Steamboat Resort when the clouds finally lifted midday, and on top of Rabbit Ears Pass, the cold front brought a clash of seasons mixing snow, fog and low hanging clouds with bright autumn colors of leaves changing.

The weather is not totally unexpected as the fall equinox arrives at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday.

A fresh layer of snow can be seen on the ski runs at the top of Steamboat Resort from downtown Steamboat Springs on Monday afternoon. A storm brought snow to the higher peaks.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

One of the season's first snows turned Rabbit Ears Pass into a winter wonderland Monday morning.

A bull moose makes its way through the snow Monday morning on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass.

Snow blends with autumn colors on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Monday proved to be a clash of seasons on Rabbit Ears Pass as snow and low hanging clouds contrasted with the bright colors of the changing leaves on the Aspen trees.

A fresh layer of snow clings to the Rabbit Ears on Monday morning as Aspen trees a little lower on the pass displayed their fall colors.

