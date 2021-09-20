PHOTOS: Storm brings snow, cold ahead of fall equinox
A cold front moved through the area Sunday evening bringing cooler temperatures and snow to the higher peaks surrounding Steamboat Springs.
Snow could be seen on the trails at Steamboat Resort when the clouds finally lifted midday, and on top of Rabbit Ears Pass, the cold front brought a clash of seasons mixing snow, fog and low hanging clouds with bright autumn colors of leaves changing.
The weather is not totally unexpected as the fall equinox arrives at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
