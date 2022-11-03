PHOTOS: SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage contest winner announced

A walk on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Maggie Wilson/Courtesy photo

With a dogs-eye view of a walk through yellow woods, Maggie Wilson is the winner of the 2022 SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage photo contest.

Wilson will be given a $150 gift card from contest sponsor Eyecare Specialties and her photo will be on the October page of the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar.

Judges John F. Russell, Cyndi Marlowe and Jim Steinberg selected the winner from 232 submissions from 185 people.

The SteamboatSnaps Calendar photo contest kicks off Friday, Nov. 4, and concludes Wednesday, Nov. 16. People are encouraged to send in photos of Routt County of all seasons at SteamboatPilot.com/SteamboatSnaps2023.

Autumn awakens on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Tim Zandee/Courtesy photo

Milky Way over Buffalo Pass.

Kathleen Thomas-McCue/Courtesy photo

Golden Glow.

Kaitlin Schoewe/Courtesy photo

Inversion fog on Emerald

Jeff Morehead/Courtesy photo

Light and shadow, morning mist.

Joe Turner/Courtesy photo

Leaves of fall captured near Whitely Peak.

Steve Baroch/Courtesy photo

Golden second.

Mariana Ishida/Courtesy photo

Tricolor aspen leaves.

Isabel Rodriguez/Courtesy photo