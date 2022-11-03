PHOTOS: SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage contest winner announced
With a dogs-eye view of a walk through yellow woods, Maggie Wilson is the winner of the 2022 SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage photo contest.
Wilson will be given a $150 gift card from contest sponsor Eyecare Specialties and her photo will be on the October page of the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar.
Judges John F. Russell, Cyndi Marlowe and Jim Steinberg selected the winner from 232 submissions from 185 people.
The SteamboatSnaps Calendar photo contest kicks off Friday, Nov. 4, and concludes Wednesday, Nov. 16. People are encouraged to send in photos of Routt County of all seasons at SteamboatPilot.com/SteamboatSnaps2023.
