 PHOTOS: Steamboat’s Sunday Splashdown | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat’s Sunday Splashdown

Kit Geary
  

Jeremy Monahan, repping a gorilla suit, scored nine for a costume and an eight for style at the Splashdown Pond Skim held at the Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The event had 80 participants and four judges assessed costume, crowd response, air, and style on a scale from 1 to 10.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Resort’s Matty Connor and Steamboat Radio’s Brian Harvey paired up Sunday, April 9, 2023 as the Splashdown Pond Skim’s announcers.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A participant takes the blow up whale with him on his way out of the pond during the Splashdown Pond Skim at the Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A teddy bear and his dad make their way over to the Splashdown Pond Skim to watch the competition at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lifeguards, formally known as ski patrol, get ready to make a save during the Splashdown Pond Skim at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
George Maul, or for this event Captain Underpants, caught some air before hitting the pond during the Splashdown Pond Skim at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Maul scored a ten for costume and a nine for crowd response.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A contestant manages to skim across the pond unscathed during the Splashdown Pond Skim at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Coca-Cola can Carter Allen makes a quick stop after crossing the pond to avoid crashing into the crowd during the Splashdown Pond Skim at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colette Kosman, pictured in the purple princess dress, and her sisters Hazel and Matilda got to the Splashdown Pond Skim early to snag a front row seat on Sunday April 9, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Matty Connor, pictured right, and his crew began setting up for the Splashdown Pond Skim at Steamboat Resort on Friday, April 7, 2023 and got to the resort early Sunday morning, April 9, to fill the pool.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.

