STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Last weekend, the Young Professionals Network gave Steamboat Springs a reason to flaunt flannel in all varieties.

On Friday at Storm Peak Brewing Co., the group’s annual Tinsel & Timber holiday party featured an evening of networking with friends, food from How Ya Doin' Pizza N' Eatz, craft brews, music by DJ Dra-La and holiday fun.

Photos by Garner & Co. Photography.