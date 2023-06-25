YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo brings the bucks

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Colt Rohrig of Rifle gets bucked off a bull Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Garrett Buckley, a Wyoming native, rides a bucking bronc during the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jacob Thomas Wang of Laramie, Wyoming, takes a steer by the horns during the steer wrestling event at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
All eyes were on the saddle bronc riders during the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series opening day on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series kicked off on Friday, June 23, 2023. To begin the day, a flag girl came out onto the arena holding the Steamboat Springs flag.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
As the day turned to night, the rodeo did not stop. The lights came on and fans kept their eyes on Romick Arena for more sale bronc rides Friday night, June 23, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Following a ride on the back of a bronco, the rider leaps onto another horse during the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series opening day on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bracing for impact, a bronc rider hopes to last 8 seconds during the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kacy Ray Jones of Newcastle, Wyoming, competes in the permit bull riding event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emmit Ty Ross of Jackson, Wyoming, gets turned upside down in the permit bull riding event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brazos Winters of Texline, Texas, gets turned upside down in the permit bull riding event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Joby Braquin works as the heeler with Lane Anderson as the header while the duo from Meeker compete in the team roping event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wyatt Ohlman, left, of Ericson, Nebraska, and Trent Barrett of Laramie, Wyoming, compete in the team roping event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kyon Kreutzer of LaVeta, top, and Clancey Kreutzer of Lake Creek, Texas, compete in the team roping event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A horse bucks away after ejecting its rider in the saddle bronc event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jacob Sterkel of Brighton competes in the steer wrestling event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Children participate in the ram scramble Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The sheep continues to elude a large group of kids during the ram scramble Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Walker Rezzonico of Florence competes in the saddle bronc event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sage Miller of Laramie, Wyoming, competes in the saddle bronc event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Coleman Shallbetter of Gunnison competes in the saddle bronc event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Saddle bronc rider Coleman Shallbetter of Gunnison adjusts his hat as he leaves the arena Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bull rider gets thrown into the air Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dillon Tyner of Eaton competes in the bull riding event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bull rider Colt Rohrig of Rifle reacts after getting bucked off the bull Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emery Mask of Amarillo, Texas, competes in the barrel races Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Michelle Merrick of Buckeye, Arizona, rounds the first turn in the barrel racing event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A cowgirl competes in the barrel racing event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Moffat County’s Halle Broom rides Liberty around one of the turns while competing in the junior barrels event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Whitney Broom rides Dandy across the finish line in the junior barrels event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rex Smith rides Taz around one of the turns in the junior barrels event Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bull jumps up in the chute Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bull fighters keep a close eye on the action to try to ensure the bull rider’s safety Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bull rider tries to hang on for eight seconds Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bull rider gets thrown Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pro bull riders ended the night Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
