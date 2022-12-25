 Photos: Steamboat Springs community comes together for 35th annual Christmas Dinner | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Steamboat Springs community comes together for 35th annual Christmas Dinner

News News |

Dave Barnes, a realtor with The Group, and his wife Michelle enlisted family from Florida to help them with this year's Community Christmas Dinner at the Steamboat Springs Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Loui Antonucci organizes ham and turkey as it gets sent to the buffet line during the 35th Annual Board of Realtors Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jon and Alden Wade use electric carving knives to process the 20 hams and nearly 30 turkey’s made for the 35th iteration of the Community Christmas Dinner at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. Alden has been helping his dad work the event since he was five years old.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ukulele was the dominant musical instrument as diners ate at the Community Christmas Dinner put on by Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jessicia Francis with Mountain Resorts said she isn’t a baker, so she ordered the biggest cake she could find to bring to this year’s Community Christmas Dinner at the Steamboat Springs Community Center on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
John Shipley was on dish duty during the 35th Annual Community Christmas Dinner in Steamboat Springs. Shipley remarked that the Steamboat Springs Community Center had a better dishwashing set up than many he has used over the years.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Danelle, from Florida, serves up sweet potatoes to hungry community members during the 35th Annual Community Christmas Dinner put on by the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
