 PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs celebrates a day for giving in valley | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs celebrates a day for giving in valley

John F. Russell
  

Colleen Miller and Angela Shelton with Discovery Learning Center and Sarah Katherman with the Routt County Humane Society wave signs at passing motorists Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 as part of the Yampa Valley Gives Day. Representatives from local organizations braved the cold and snow to remind folks that this is a great time of year to reach out and support local nonprofits and their causes.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sarah Katherman, right, and Elaine Hicks represent the Routt County Humane Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as part of Yampa Valley Gives Day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colleen Miller, executive director of Family Development Center, is all smiles during Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Local nonprofits hit the streets Tuesday to remind passing motorists to support local organizations this holiday season.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Natalie Teer, Lindsey Fisher and Jon Wade with The Steamboat Group wave to traffic on Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, while encouraging people to give as part of Yampa Valley Gives Day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nicole Cox holds a sign for the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the corner of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue to remind passing motorists to give to local nonprofits on Yampa Valley Gives Day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lindsey Marlow, executive director of Friends of the Yampa, waves signs with Jenny Frithsen, behind Marlow, Mike Robertson, middle, and Greg Hamilton, left, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 on Lincoln Ave. as part of Yampa Valley Gives Day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

