PHOTOS: Steamboat Snow Volleyball Tournament

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Saturday, March 7, Howelsen Hill was home to the second annual Steamboat Snow Volleyball Tournament. Nine teams, including a few from Denver and Salt Lake City, Utah, participated in the event, created by Lucia Howard, the founder of Snow Volley USA.

A member of Where My Beaches at? passes the ball to a teammate at the second annual Steamboat Snow Volleyball Tournament at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, March 7.

Shelby Reardon

Chriscilla Fitzsimmons of the Snow Bunnies crawls through the ungroomed snow to retrieve a ball.

A License to Chill player dodges a block from a Sets on the Beach player.

A Sets on the Beach team member dives for the ball.

The team named Where My Beaches at? celebrates after an earned point.

The Cool Parents share high fives after an earned point.

Two members of the Alcoballics eye an incoming volleyball.

A Liscense to Chill team member gives his all to reach the ball.

A member of the team Sets on the Beach returns a serve.

Jacob Warden of the Alcoballics opted to wear goggles rather than sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun.

Brittany Kohler of the Alcoballics waits to receive a serve.

