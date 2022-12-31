 PHOTOS: Steamboat Resort celebrates New Year’s Eve | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat Resort celebrates New Year’s Eve

Shelby Reardon
  

The glow from 150 Snowsports School employees lights up the base area at Steamboat Resort's New Year's Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snowcats bopped their blades back and forth as fireworks lit up the sky at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
As lighted snowcats appeared 150 Snowsports School teachers lit up a ’22’ on the slopes at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Five snowcats delighted hundreds, if not thousands, in Steamboat Square at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A red glow hinted at the arrival of the torchlight parade at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow cats adorned with lights were accompanied by 150 Snowsports School teachers skiing in formation at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
150 Snowsports School teachers lit up the slopes at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fireworks celebrated the end of a fantastic year at Steamboat Resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

