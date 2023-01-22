 PHOTOS: Steamboat Resort celebrates 60 | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat Resort celebrates 60

Dylan Anderson
  

Resortgoers huddle for a picture in front of a sign celebrating Steamboat Resort's 60th anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Festivities at the resort included plenty of skiing, skating at Skeeter's Rink, and culminated in a unique drone show that shared the story of Steamboat with those in attendance.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers descend out of the fog on Buddy’s Run on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Resort’s 150-drone show featured a tribute to Ski Town USA’s Olympians on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The sun briefly peeks out on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Drones form the figure of a Champagne bottle pouring out Steamboat’s famous powder on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. President Rob Perlman speaks at a celebration of Steamboat Resort’s 60th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Drones form the figure of Carl Howelsen as part of Steamboat Resort’s 60th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers ride the Morningside Lift at Steamboat Resort Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The first design from the resort’s drone show wrote 1963 in the sky, marking the year Steamboat Resort celebrates as its opening, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Gondola heads up through the haze at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers drop through the trees at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A skier glides through the trees on Morningside on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skaters celebrate the resort’s 60th anniversary at Skeeter’s Rink on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers light up the slopes as part of the resort’s 60th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Steamboat Resort.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

