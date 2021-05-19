 Photos: Steamboat residents answer the call as Routt County United Way Day of Caring returns | SteamboatToday.com
John F. Russell
  

Rachael Sisto, left, and Luke Johnson wash cars in front of Horizon's Specialized Services Wednesday as part of Routt County United Way's Day of Caring. The two were part of a team from nearby Wells Fargo Bank who volunteered to help. Volunteers across Routt County rolled up their sleeves to assist nonprofit agencies on a variety of projects that enhance their organization's effectiveness. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Kathy Wichelhaus uses a scraper to clean up a book shelve at the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs during the Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday. Wichelhaus was joined by a number of co-workers from Colorado Group Reality. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Luke Johnson, from Wells Fargo Bank, cleans cars at Horizons Specialized Services Wednesday as part of Routt County United Way's Day of Caring. Volunteers across Routt County rolled up their sleeves to assist nonprofit agencies on a variety of projects that enhance their organization's effectiveness. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Zach Valicenti does a little sanding, while his coworkers from Colorado Group Reality, clean up and repair bookshelves during the Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday. Volunteers across Routt County rolled up their sleeves to assist nonprofit agencies on a variety of projects that enhance their organization's effectiveness.(Photo John F. Russell)
Meredith Powell, an intern at Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, scrapes a sticker off of a light pole in downtown Steamboat Springs Wednesday. Powell was part of a team from STARS that volunteered to clean up the fixtures in downtown Steamboat as part of the Routt County United Way's Day of Caring. Volunteers across Routt County rolled up their sleeves to assist nonprofit agencies on a variety of projects that enhance their organization's effectiveness. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Steamboat Springs High School student Edwin Lopez, an emerging bilingual student, and his classmates clean up the concrete stands a the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena in downtown Steamboat Springs as part of the Routt County United Way's Day of Caring. Volunteers across Routt County rolled up their sleeves to assist nonprofit agencies on a variety of projects that enhance their organization's effectiveness. (Photo by John F. Russell)

