PHOTOS: Steamboat Olympians continue to find success in Beijing

The men’s ski jumping team is getting pumped for qualifications on the large hill, set for 4 a.m. MST on Friday, Feb. 11. The first round competition continues at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Meanwhile, the women’s freestyle moguls team traveled back to the United States, and Jaelin Kauf appeared on the Today Show.

There are 13 athletes with ties to Steamboat competing at the Winter Games, and they’ve been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their experiences. Keep up with Steamboat-related Olympic coverage at SteamboatPilot.com/olympics.

