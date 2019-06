Steamboat Mountain School’s Class of 2019 celebrated graduation May 26. Graduates included Sequoia Anstine, Margaret Dickson, Gabe Everard, Andrew Gulyan, Elsie Halvorsen, Estelle Janin, Ellory Kearns, Althea Ort, Lilly Patterson, Olivia Satkiewicz, Ashley Simon, Hannah Soria, Nate Swindle, Nate True and Louis Weiner.

Courtesy photo

Steamboat Mountain School hosted graduation ceremonies for its 15 graduates Sunday, May 26. Special awards were presented to Althea Ort, Head of School Award and Lowell Whiteman Award, and Ashley Simon, Senior Scholar. Simon also was the featured senior speaker.

Ashley Simon was the senior speaker during Steamboat Mountain School’s graduation May 26. She spoke about the value of a positive attitude, resilience and friendship. “Go out into the world, find what makes you happy and pursue that with all you’ve got,” Simon said.

Courtesy photo

Steamboat Mountain School’s graduation speaker was Waylynn Lucas, a 1998 graduate who now has a career as an award-winning pastry chef and cookbook author. “Work hard, make sacrifices but never stop adventuring and doing the things that you love,” Lucas said.

Courtesy photo