 Photos: Steamboat honors those who served during Veterans Day programs | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Steamboat honors those who served during Veterans Day programs

John F. Russell
  

It was easy to see fifth-grader Jon McKenzie's American pride as he sang a song and marched during the Soda Creek Elementary School's Veterans Day program Friday Nov. 11, 2022. Steamboat celebrated the holiday Thursday, Nov. 10, with a program at Strawberry Park Elementary School and then on Friday with programs at Soda Creek Elementary in the morning and at Sleeping Giant School in the afternoon.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cesare Rosati laughs while visiting with fellow veterans prior to the start of Soda Creek Elementary School’s annual Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soda Creek Elementary music teacher Jake Gasau leads fifth grade-students in song during the school’s Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The elementary school honored veterans as part a larger celebration in Steamboat that began Thursday, Nov. 10, with a program at Strawberry Park Elementary School and continued Friday with programs at Soda Creek and Sleeping Giant. The veterans also visited Casey’s Pond, and were treated to free meals from Johnny B. Goods Diner and Ore House at the Pine Grove.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soda Creek Elementary music teacher Jake Gasau and the fifth-grade students in his music program cover their hearts while singing a song thanking veterans as part of the school’s annual Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
U.S. Army Veteran Tina Kyprios smiles at the fifth graders during the Soda Creek Elementary School’s Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The elementary school honored veterans as part a a larger celebration in Steamboat that began Thursday, Nov. 10, with a program at Strawberry Park Elementary School and continued Friday with programs at Soda Creek and Sleeping Giant. The veterans also visited Casey’s Pond and were treated to free meals from Johnny B. Goods Diner and Ore House at the Pine Grove.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County veterans enjoy a performance by fifth-graders at Soda Creek Elementary School for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Veterans stop for a group photo Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 after the Strawberry Park Elementary School’s Veterans Day program.
Darcy Walters/Courtesy photo
Fifth-grade students, led by music teacher Corinne Sommerfeld, at Strawberry Park Elementary School put on a program for Veteran Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Darcy Walters/Courtesy photo

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

