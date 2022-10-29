 PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season

Shelby Reardon
  

Austin Moore, a senior on the Steamboat Springs football team, gets a hand on Berthoud's Cole Bialek during a game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21.

Berthoud’s Alex Larson throws a rare pass to score a touchdown during a football game at Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs quarterback Jesse Hamric hands off the ball to a teammate during a football game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A pair of Steamboat Springs football players try to stop an opponent from reaching the endzone during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jesse Hamric, junior quarterback of the Steamboat Springs football team, receives the snap during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Austin Moore, a senior on the Steamboat Springs football team, keeps his eye on the ball while catching a touchdown-scoring reception during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Berthoud senior Evan Sauget tries to evade a Steamboat Springs football player during a game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs football team celebrates after senior Jake Skolnick recovered a fumble for a touchdown during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs football senior Jake Skolnick tries to take down the ball carrier during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs football senior Austin Moore celebrates a first-half touchdown during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ryan Schott, a junior on the Steamboat Springs football team, tries to deflect a pass during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Charlie Reisman, a junior on the Steamboat Springs football team, kicks off during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs defender Austin Moore tries to get a hand on Berthoud’s Evan Sauget during a football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jesse Hamric, junior quarterback on the Steamboat Springs football team, opts to run the ball during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat Springs football coach walks his team through some tendencies of the opponent during a game against Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

