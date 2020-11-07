PHOTOS: Steamboat erupts in celebration as Biden is named president-elect
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Former Vice President Joe Biden has been named president-elect after claiming victory in Pennsylvania early Saturday, putting him over the necessary 270 electoral votes.
Shortly after the announcement of the new Biden-Harris administration, Steamboat Springs residents quickly organized a brief “parade” through downtown streets to acknowledge the victory. They honked horns, waved to onlookers and flew flags in celebration.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User