 Photos: Steamboat enjoys first Farmers Market of the year
Photos: Steamboat enjoys first Farmers Market of the year

People peruse the first farmer's market off the summer in Steamboat kicked off June 10 and featured local and regional vendors.
Crowds gather for the first Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market of the summer Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vendors, both local and regional, set up shop along Yampa Street, and buyers could get anything from honey to handmade clothing.
Abby the beagle hangs out in front of the Taspen’s Organics booth at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Abby’s owners ensured she would not be mistaken with any other beagle at the market by decking her out in pink.
Bob Stevens of Bob’s Roasted Nuts works out of his tent making candied nuts at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market on Saturday, June 10, 2023 Hailing from Castle Rock, Bob’s Roasted Nuts has been coming to the farmers market in Steamboat for over 10 years.
Dogget Greenhouse, who sells a variety of flowers and plants, was among the first tents people passed on Yampa Street during the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The crew traveled from Encampment, Wyoming, for the farmers market in Steamboat.
The first Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market of the summer kicked off Saturday, June 10, 2023, and featured local and regional vendors. Yampa Street stayed busy all day as crowds showed up in droves.
Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.

